Despite his faults, Blair should not be ruled out

The euro, it seems, is ten years old. I had thought that the commemoration and review would have been on 1 January 2009, ten years after the euro entered the world, rather than on the anniversary of its conception - the relevant decision by the European Council in June 1998. But there we are. Perhaps the champagne will flow again on 1 January.

I remember that morning, nine and a half years ago, rather well. I was in Austria, spending, as it turned out, Austrian schillings for the last ...