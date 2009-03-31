Europe and net neutrality: let users control the Internet

After endless - and mostly unproductive - discussions on issues such as spectrum reform and the need for a pan-European regulator (EECMA, BERT, GERT?), the debate on the EU telecoms package is now reaching new peaks with the review of the Universal Service Directive. And the level of disagreement in the trialogue is such that the upcoming deadline is increasingly looking like a dead end. Things are becoming even more worrying since, while the three institutions struggle with the core provisio...