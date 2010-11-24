The future of work

When we examine the impact of the recent economic crisis, it is interesting to note that the countries that have been the most resilient are those that have embraced modern labour market practices. This is no mere coincidence. The global economy is experiencing significant shifts and as Europe seeks to chart its course amid the new reality it will need policies that match the expectations of both employers and workers.
It is clear that the traditional view of work and the workplace a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here