Ad
euobserver

The future of work

Opinion
by Denis Pennel,

When we examine the impact of the recent economic crisis, it is interesting to note that the countries that have been the most resilient are those that have embraced modern labour market practices. This is no mere coincidence. The global economy is experiencing significant shifts and as Europe seeks to chart its course amid the new reality it will need policies that match the expectations of both employers and workers.

It is clear that the traditional view of work and the workplace a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections