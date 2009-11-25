End violence against women

According to UNIFEM, one in three women in the world will be raped, beaten, sexually coerced, trafficked or otherwise abused in her lifetime. Approximately 250,000 to 500,000 women and girls were raped in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. In eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, at least 200,000 cases of sexual violence, mostly involving women and girls, have been documented since 1996.

Behind these statistics, we find Chantal in South Kivu, 28 years old and a mother of six, who was gang-...