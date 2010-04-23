The political consequences of the Smolensk tragedy

The Smolensk tragedy on 10 April put the entire Polish nation in shock, as many top political figures were killed. The multiple human tragedy immediately suspended political debate. The state entered into emergency mode and some questions on the stability of the Polish democracy emerged. It was the country's greatest human and political catastrophe since 1945.
The state institutions reacted to the crisis in a timely and organised manner. The constitutional provisions were applied. Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here