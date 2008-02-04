Defending the principle of press freedom

It is now almost four years - March 2004 – since six Belgian policemen first came to my workplace and my then Brussels apartment. They presented a search warrant and then took away nearly all of my archives. Until today the police still keep some 1000 pages in their possession.
But last week (30 January) the Belgian police came in peace. They wanted to return my documents to me, police commissioner Philippe Charlier told my colleagues in the Brussels office of the Stern magazine.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
