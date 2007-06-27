Poland and the poker summit

The treaty is dead, long live the treaty - European leaders concluded at the June European Council. The circle has been squared, at least for now. The simplified Reform Treaty preserves all the innovations of the Constitutional Treaty but disposes of the pompous ornaments.
The form has changed, but little else. And the form has changed for the worse, as the Reform Treaty will certainly be less clear than its predecessor which was rejected in the French and Dutch referenda.
One c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
