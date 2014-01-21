Ankara turmoil shows need for new EU initiative

With Greece holding the EU Presidency for the next six months, the prospects for EU Turkey relations look poor.

Speaking of EU enlargement as he introduced his Presidency's programme to MEPs, Greece's PM Antonis Samaras did not even mention this applicant. Yet it is precisely because of the turmoil in Ankara that a new EU initiative is needed.

The corruption scandal that is fast becoming a political crisis is undermining confidence in Turkish democracy at home and abroad. Committ...