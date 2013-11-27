EU commissioner under fire over response to US spy allegations

EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom Wednesday (27 November) faced accusations that she has been too soft in her response to the US spying programme.
The commissioner told deputies in the civil liberties committee that she had closed an inquiry into allegations the US intelligence agency was accessing people’s financial details from the Belgian-based Swift company.
Malmstrom had earlier told reporter that the commission “won’t suspend any agreement with an international ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.