Ad
euobserver
'Journalists are most unlikely to be sympathetic to being regulated' (Photo: UNMIK)

Thoughts on the Hungarian media law

Opinion
by Gyorgy Schopflin,

No area is more difficult or more sensitive than regulating the media. Attempts to do so instantly run up against a vociferous outcry which tries to present the attempted regulation as an attack on media freedom.

This is hardly surprising. Journalists are most unlikely to be sympathetic to being regulated. Besides, this is classically an area where freedom and license are muddled, where there is supposed to be absolute freedom, and attempts by governments to provide a framework for the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

'Journalists are most unlikely to be sympathetic to being regulated' (Photo: UNMIK)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections