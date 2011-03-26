Gaddafi the 'trickster'

Although he rose to power in a bloodless coup, Muammar Gaddafi still rose out of what anthropologists would define as a state of liminality.

On an individual basis, liminality can be defined as a temporary state with well-defined methods of entering and exiting. The person involved knows when he enters this state, and realises that there is a method out, provided he follows the instructions of the 'ritual master' who guides him through the ritual from one state of social being to anothe...