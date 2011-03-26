Ad
euobserver
Gaddafi: 'At the age of 27, he managed to convince an entire society that he was the answer they were looking for' (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Gaddafi the 'trickster'

Opinion
by Marzieh Talebi, Brussels,

Although he rose to power in a bloodless coup, Muammar Gaddafi still rose out of what anthropologists would define as a state of liminality.

On an individual basis, liminality can be defined as a temporary state with well-defined methods of entering and exiting. The person involved knows when he enters this state, and realises that there is a method out, provided he follows the instructions of the 'ritual master' who guides him through the ritual from one state of social being to anothe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Gaddafi: 'At the age of 27, he managed to convince an entire society that he was the answer they were looking for' (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections