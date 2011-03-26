Gaddafi the 'trickster'

Although he rose to power in a bloodless coup, Muammar Gaddafi still rose out of what anthropologists would define as a state of liminality.
On an individual basis, liminality can be defined as a temporary state with well-defined methods of entering and exiting. The person involved knows when he enters this state, and realises that there is a method out, provided he follows the instructions of the 'ritual master' who guides him through the ritual from one state of social being to anothe...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
