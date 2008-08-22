The will to power

The Georgian war has exposed hard facts for the West and the Russian Federation. Tbilisi should have given pause before pushing tensions in South Ossetia to the brink with Moscow, given the tepid support for Georgia's entrance in the European Union and NATO.

It remains to be seen what of French President Nicolas Sarkozy's cease-fire is actually in effect and if Russian President Dimitri Medvedev can follow through on his assurances to stop hostilities. Still, while much remains in flu...