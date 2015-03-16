The EU’s promising new initiative for Bosnia and Herzegovina

The new EU initiative for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) European path deserves strong support from those in the international community interested in the country’s economic prosperity and successful integration into the EU.
The initiative, launched late last year by Germany and the UK and led by EU High Representative Mogherini, has achieved broad support within BiH and in the international community. Elected political leaders of all major BiH political parties have signed a written st...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
