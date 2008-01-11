Let EU citizens choose their president too

The assassin's bullet or bomb (we are still not sure exactly which) that killed Benazir Bhutto on 27 December brought 2007 to a close on a sombre note. She might have been a candidate for election in Pakistan but she embodied the hopes and aspirations of many of us in the West. That, of course, was why she was murdered.

The reaction to her death - among European leaders in particular - showed just how far we, and they, identified with her aim of bringing democracy, openness and the ru...