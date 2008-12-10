EU must agree to 30% cuts to emissions now

The credit crunch has shown that European leaders can take swift, decisive and collective action when they need to, and rightly so: Millions of jobs are at stake.

But as politicians busy themselves saving banks, cutting taxes and slashing interest rates, a greater storm looms. Averting this crisis will require an even greater demonstration of concerted action. And they are set to fluff it.

The climate crisis is already destroying millions of livelihoods. Vulnerable communities are...