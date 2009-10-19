Ad
euobserver
Ordinary life in Kosovo: freedom but a dim perspective of economic development (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

EU needs different powers in Kosovo

Opinion
by Ekrem Krasniqi,

If economic development does not become the top priority of the European Union's law and order mission in Kosovo (Eulex) and of local authorities, the future of an integrated Kosovo is doomed to fail.\n \nThe growing anti-Eulex mood here in Kosovo has its origins mainly in the lack of a contract between Kosovo institutions and the EU on what should be the competencies of Pristina and Brussels. As long as such competencies are not put down on paper and signed, confusion and disputes will multi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ordinary life in Kosovo: freedom but a dim perspective of economic development (Photo: UN Photo/Flaka Kuqi)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections