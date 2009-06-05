Ad
The dinosaurs of the Ukrainian political scene are endangering democracy (Photo: Frank Maurer)

Ukraine dinosaurs seek power at any cost

Opinion
by Olena Prystayko,

History does not know this for sure, but one may assume that, aware of their imminent end, the dinosaurs were crying and resorted to all kinds of tricks to remain on earth, frightening their fellow creatures. But the changes on earth were inevitable, and no matter how hard these mightiest of beasts resisted, they could not escape their demise.

Today we can see something of the same kind happening on the political planet of Ukraine. This week, an agreement came to light between the two l...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

