London 2012: who will get the Olympic tickets?

Olympic fever is spreading in the United Kingdom and, as with all fevers, it is raising temperatures and causing a headache. The games themselves will be held in London in July and August 2012, but the nation is currently agonising over who has been successful in their application for tickets, and arguing over how the tickets should have allocated.

The most sought-after events – the opening ceremony, and the men's 100 metres final – have attracted millions of bids for tickets, while the...