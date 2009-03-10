Transparency risks being rolled back in the EU

Will the public be kept in the paper ages while the EU institutions move on to a modern electronic administration? This is just one of the serious questions raised in the fight to maintain European citizens' right to information.

A heavy duty to save what can still be salvaged rests upon the European Parliament which will vote on the issue on Wednesday (11 March).

European Union has had transparency legislation since 2001, known as regulation 1049/01 to those following the issue c...