Ad
euobserver

Do the Socialists have vision and principle?

Opinion
by Richard Laming,

The Party of European Socialists will launch its European election manifesto in Brussels today (11 February). In preparation for the elections in June, the PES has prepared its position on the European issues of the day. And there are some important issues at stake.

For example, a response is surely needed to the strikes and demonstrations that have been spreading in protest at the apparent undercutting of local pay and conditions by foreign labour.

As the economy deteriorates fu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections