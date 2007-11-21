Russia is undermining the OSCE

The decision by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation's democracy office not to deploy an election observation mission for the Duma elections on 2 December marks the culmination of a struggle between Russia and the OSCE, which began after the organisation criticised the 2003/2004 Duma and Presidential elections.
Ever since, Russia has questioned the OSCE's mandate to comprehensively observe elections.
Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Russian election commission invi...
