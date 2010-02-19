Kosovo among free nations

Kosovo just celebrated Independence Day on 17 February - a day that is deeply rooted in the memory of all of Kosovo's citizens and a day that will be forever engrained in the history of our country. The Republic of Kosovo, on this Independence Day, is a more consolidated country, with stable and effective institutions, good governance, the rule of law and order and affirmative respect - according to the unprecedented standards set forth in our Constitution - for our communities.
Kosovo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
