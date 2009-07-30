EU-funded media - not just propaganda

I read with great interest the report on the EU's "propaganda machine."
As editor of Euranet's English language group, one of the propaganda wings mentioned, I must say that the think-tank behind the report does not seem to have done very much research, or indeed, thinking.
It is lazy to lump PR and journalism together. The report says "It is necessary to understand that information and propaganda is completely different" (page 22). Ye...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
