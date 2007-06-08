The G8 should evolve

EUobserver / Comment - The last 30 years have seen a dramatic increase in issues that are global in scope. Besides tackling problems such as climate change, the next G8 presidency ought to think about how the body should evolve, writes Peter Sain ley Berry.
At the time of writing it is not clear what the results of this year's G8 summit will be. Or even whether there will be any worthwhile results at all, commensurate with the expense and the expectation generated by such events. Given ...
