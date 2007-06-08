Ad
euobserver
Does the G8 format need a shake-up? (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

The G8 should evolve

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

EUobserver / Comment - The last 30 years have seen a dramatic increase in issues that are global in scope. Besides tackling problems such as climate change, the next G8 presidency ought to think about how the body should evolve, writes Peter Sain ley Berry.

At the time of writing it is not clear what the results of this year's G8 summit will be. Or even whether there will be any worthwhile results at all, commensurate with the expense and the expectation generated by such events. Given ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Does the G8 format need a shake-up? (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections