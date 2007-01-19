Send another Jumbo to pick up the parliament

It may have taken a long time, but the EU's constitutional aeroplane is now fully loaded. Reflection is over, the baggage is on board, seat belts have been tightened and we have received permission for take off. Sitting in the captain's seat, Mrs Angela Merkel has made the imminent departure announcement, turned on to the runway and banged the throttles home. We're off!

Like a heavily laden 747 the ship is now lumbering forward. With luck and a fair wind the revived constitution should ...