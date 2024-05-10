Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Planes, trains and automobiles

Euroscopic
by William Glucroft & Martin Gak, Berlin,

Germany’s national rail company, Deutsche Bahn, is not known for the most reliable infrastructure — physica...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. 

Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Related articles

Von der Leyen uses Paris visit to warn China on Ukraine and market subsidies
Enlargement doesn’t threaten EU cohesion fund, bureaucracy does
Washington warns EU on threat of Xi-Orbán-Vučić axis

Tags

EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. 

Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections