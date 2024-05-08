Ad
Chinese president Xi Jinping (l) brought some 400 delegates to Europe on his first trip there in five years

Washington warns EU on threat of Xi-Orbán-Vučić axis

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has warned that China is trying to build an axis of anti-Western leaders with Hungary, Serbia, and Russia.

Washington spoke out as Chinese president Xi Jinping met with Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán on a European tour on Wednesday (8 May) and Thursday, prior to meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in C...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

