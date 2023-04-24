China backtracks on ambassador claim in row with Baltic states

China is distancing itself from comments made by its ambassador in Paris that appeared to question the independence of ex-USSR states — which would include Baltic EU member states.
In a statement published Monday (24 April), the Chinese embassy in Paris declared that televised statements by its ambassador Lu Shaye were personal and not a political declaration.
"The Chinese side respects the sovereignty, i...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
