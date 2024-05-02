Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Israel, Nicaragua-Germany case, and the Maastricht debate

Euroscopic
by William Glucroft & Martin Gak, BERLIN,


William and Martin continue their crisscrossing of the European political order. W...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. 

Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Related articles

ICJ rejects Nicaragua case against German arms sales to Israel
Maastricht debate — EUobserver takeaways
German rebuff of Gaza 'genocide' case also has roots in Namibia

Tags

EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. 

Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections