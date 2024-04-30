ICJ rejects Nicaragua case against German arms sales to Israel

The United Nation's top court in The Hague on Tuesday (30 April) ruled against Nicaragua's request to impose emergency measures on Germany over its military support for Israel's war on Gaza Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.