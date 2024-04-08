ICJ hears Nicaragua's case against Germany over Gaza

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Monday (8 April) heard Nicaragua's accusations that Germany is facilitating possible genocide in Gaza.

"There are breaches against international humanitarian law, and these breaches are happening openly and have been witnessed on the ground by thousands of people," said Nicaraguan ambassador to the Netherlands Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, in his opening statement to the court.

"They have been seen on public news services and on so...