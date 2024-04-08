Ad
Nicaragua's case was heard in the International Court of Justice in the Hague (Photo: R Boed)

ICJ hears Nicaragua's case against Germany over Gaza

by Wester van Gaal, The Hague,

The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Monday (8 April) heard Nicaragua's accusations that Germany is facilitating possible genocide in Gaza.

"There are breaches against international humanitarian law, and these breaches are happening openly and have been witnessed on the ground by thousands of people," said Nicaraguan ambassador to the Netherlands Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, in his opening statement to the court.

"They have been seen on public news services and on so...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

