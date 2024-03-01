Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament's forthcoming deliberations are decisive. The outcome will either pave the way for a competitive digital euro by 2026 or stifle its potential (Photo: Pexels)

Why are the banking lobby afraid of a digital euro?

Digital
Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Martijn van der Linden and Vicky Van Eyck, The Hague/Brussels,

Over the next few weeks, the European Parliament will negotiate and vote on legislation for the digital euro. This new form of money could transform the way Europeans handle payments, savings and investments.

An attractive digital euro is a universally accessible form of public (central bank) money that combines the privacy and safety of cash with the convenience of digital transactions. Its purpose is to update cash to the digital age. To achieve widespread accessibility and innovatio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Martijn van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at the University of Applied Sciences in The Hague. Vicky Van Eyck is director at Positive Money Europe, which advocate and campaign for a fair, democratic & sustainable economic system.

Related articles

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?
A digital euro - could it happen?
Digital euro — opportunity, or solution in search of a problem?
The European Parliament's forthcoming deliberations are decisive. The outcome will either pave the way for a competitive digital euro by 2026 or stifle its potential (Photo: Pexels)

Tags

DigitalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Martijn van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at the University of Applied Sciences in The Hague. Vicky Van Eyck is director at Positive Money Europe, which advocate and campaign for a fair, democratic & sustainable economic system.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections