Why are the banking lobby afraid of a digital euro?

Over the next few weeks, the European Parliament will negotiate and vote on legislation for the digital euro. This new form of money could transform the way Europeans handle payments, savings and investments.
An attractive digital euro is a universally accessible form of public (central bank) money that combines the privacy and safety of cash with the convenience of digital transactions. Its purpose is to update cash to the digital age. To achieve widespread accessibility and innovatio...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Martijn van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at the University of Applied Sciences in The Hague. Vicky Van Eyck is director at Positive Money Europe, which advocate and campaign for a fair, democratic & sustainable economic system.
Dr Martijn van der Linden is professor of practice in new finance at the University of Applied Sciences in The Hague. Vicky Van Eyck is director at Positive Money Europe, which advocate and campaign for a fair, democratic & sustainable economic system.