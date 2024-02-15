Ad
euobserver
Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

Ukraine 'closer than ever' to joining Nato, despite war

Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

When the political timing is right, Ukraine will go into Nato as swiftly as Finland and Sweden are doing, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Thursday (15 February).

"We are moving Ukraine closer to membership so that when we take the decision they can enter very quickly, as we saw with Sweden and Finland," Stoltenberg said.

"An invitation will be made when all allies agree and conditions are met. We are now moving closer to that point," he added.

"U...

Ukraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: nato.int)

Ukraine

