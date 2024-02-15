Ukraine 'closer than ever' to joining Nato, despite war

When the political timing is right, Ukraine will go into Nato as swiftly as Finland and Sweden are doing, Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Thursday (15 February).

"We are moving Ukraine closer to membership so that when we take the decision they can enter very quickly, as we saw with Sweden and Finland," Stoltenberg said.

"An invitation will be made when all allies agree and conditions are met. We are now moving closer to that point," he added.

