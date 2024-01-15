EU's five biggest billionaires' wealth surges 76 percent

While the vast majority of the EU's population has become steadily poorer recently, its top five richest billionaires have increased their wealth from €244bn in 2020 to €429bn in 2023, an Oxfam report revealed on Monday (15 January).

This represents a 76 percent increase in just three years — at a rate of €5.7m per hour.

"This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring that corporations deliver more wealt...