Ad
euobserver
The wealthiest billionaires are getting richer at a rate of €5.7m an hour (Photo: Tiomax80)

EU's five biggest billionaires' wealth surges 76 percent

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

While the vast majority of the EU's population has become steadily poorer recently, its top five richest billionaires have increased their wealth from €244bn in 2020 to €429bn in 2023, an Oxfam report revealed on Monday (15 January).

This represents a 76 percent increase in just three years — at a rate of €5.7m per hour.

"This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring that corporations deliver more wealt...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

Richest 10 percent in EU emit as much CO2 as poorest half
Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich
How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers
The wealthiest billionaires are getting richer at a rate of €5.7m an hour (Photo: Tiomax80)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections