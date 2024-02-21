Ukraine refugees want to return home — but how?

It is generally accepted that the longer refugees are out of their home country the less likely they are to return. But in Ukraine's case things look slightly different.
Two years after being forced to flee their homes due to the Russian invasion, a significant number of the eight million displaced Ukrainians continue to express a strong determination to return.
In our new EBRD research paper, we look at surveys on the intentions of refugee Ukrainians in Europe to return or int...
Cevat Giray Aksoyis associate director of research at the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development and Barbara Rambousek, director of gender and economic inclusion at the EBDR.
