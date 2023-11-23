Ad
euobserver
With 98 percent of the votes tallied, Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam leader in the Netherlands, has secured a resounding victory in the Dutch elections (Photo: @geertwilderspvv)

Far-right Islamophobe Wilders wins Dutch election

Migration
Rule of Law
EU Political
EU Elections
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

With 98 percent of the votes tallied, Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam leader in the Netherlands, has resoundingly defeated his opponents.

On Thursday morning (23 November), polls showed Wilders had won 37 seats, followed at a distance by the Green-Labour coalition led by former EU heavyweight Frans Timmermans at 25 seats and the Liberal VVD with 24 seats.

Dilan Yeşilgöz — caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte's success...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Dutch elections veering far-right after Wilders' mildness feign
How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism
Will Frans Timmermans be the next Dutch PM on Wednesday?
With 98 percent of the votes tallied, Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam leader in the Netherlands, has secured a resounding victory in the Dutch elections (Photo: @geertwilderspvv)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections