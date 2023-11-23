Far-right Islamophobe Wilders wins Dutch election

With 98 percent of the votes tallied, Geert Wilders, the far-right anti-Islam leader in the Netherlands, has resoundingly defeated his opponents.
On Thursday morning (23 November), polls showed Wilders had won 37 seats, followed at a distance by the Green-Labour coalition led by former EU heavyweight Frans Timmermans at 25 seats and the Liberal VVD with 24 seats.
Dilan Yeşilgöz — caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte's success...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
