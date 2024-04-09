Germany tells ICJ Gaza hearing arms sales to Israel 'defensive'

The International Court of Justice met for a second day on Tuesday (9 April) to hear Germany's rebuttal to Nicaragua's accusation that it is complicit in supporting potential genocide in Gaza by providing arms to Israel.
On Monday, Nicaragua's lawyers blamed Germany for supplying Israel with major amounts of weapons, thereby aiding and abetting war crimes and possible genocide.
Germany's director of legal affairs, Tania von ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
