Germany’s director of legal affairs Tania von Uslar-Gleichen 'firmly rejected Nicaragua’s accusations' (Photo: International Court of Justice)

Germany tells ICJ Gaza hearing arms sales to Israel 'defensive'

by Wester van Gaal, The Hague,

The International Court of Justice met for a second day on Tuesday (9 April) to hear Germany's rebuttal to Nicaragua's accusation that it is complicit in supporting potential genocide in Gaza by providing arms to Israel.

On Monday, Nicaragua's lawyers blamed Germany for supplying Israel with major amounts of weapons, thereby aiding and abetting war crimes and possible genocide.

Germany's director of legal affairs, Tania von ...

Germany's director of legal affairs Tania von Uslar-Gleichen 'firmly rejected Nicaragua's accusations'

