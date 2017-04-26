Wednesday

26th Apr 2017

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Analysis

Orban set to face down EU threats

  • Viktor Orban at an EPP congress in Madrid in March. He has defended himself in the European Parliament six times. (Photo: EPP)

By

The European Commission is expected to take legal decisions against Hungary on Wednesday (26 April) over recently adopted laws, particularly its attempt to close down the Central European University.

Prime minister Viktor Orban will take centre stage at a European Parliament debate on his country's backsliding on democratic values.

It is the kind of scene Orban has been involved in repeatedly since his 2010 election.

In 2011, the EU Commission launched a probe into his attempt to curb media freedom in 2011. A year later, the commission launched a series of investigations into whether Hungary had broken EU laws on the independence of institutions including the judiciary, the national bank and the data protection authority.

He has defended himself in the European Parliament six times.

Several infringement procedures followed, but most ended in political compromise.

The commission received little encouragement from member states and Orban continued to enjoy domestic support in the face of a weak and divided opposition.

An 18-month inquiry by MEPs produced a report on Hungary in 2013 that listed the problematic rules introduced by Orban's government and suggested setting up a special commission to examine threats to democracy and European values.

However, it did not call for the Article 7 procedure that checks if there is a "clear risk of a serious breach by a member state" of the European values, dubbed the "nuclear option" because it can end up with the suspension of the country's voting rights.

The difficulty of dealing with Orban's self-proclaimed "illiberal" democracy gave birth to the so-called rule of law framework now in motion over Poland's alleged breaches of EU rules.

Yet, even two weeks ago, when commission vice-president Frans Timmermans announced that the executive would again scrutinise several Hungarian laws, he maintained the rule of law in Hungary does not face a systemic threat.

Some had placed their hope in the political family of Orban's Fidesz party, the European People's Party (EPP), to bring Orban in line. But fellow EPP members did not go beyond scolding their stiff-necked colleague.

Over and over

On Wednesday, the commission could decide to launch new probes, particularly into the latest amendment to the higher education law that critics say target the EU over the mobility of non-EU researchers. It could announce further examination into a planned legislation on NGOs, on Hungary's treatment of migrants and on Roma integration.

Orban, whose government runs a campaign called "Let's stop Brussels!" at home, will once again debate MEPs in the EP.

According to Hungarian media, the Hungarian delegation of the EPP sent out a letter to fellow group members saying: "We'd also like to confirm that our party, Fidesz, and our prime minister are committed Europeans."

The EPP leadership will discuss Fidesz on Saturday before the Brexit EU summit. Despite some frustration in the group, it is unlikely that they will sanction Orban.

Sabine Verheyen, a German MEP from the EPP, who represented her group on Tuesday in an event supporting the Central European University, a school that has come under fire from the Hungarian government, told Euobserver that while "she is not happy with the what seems to be a direct attack on a university", the EPP must move carefully.

"You have to ask, if you want to have influence, is it easier with him [Orban] in the group or outside the group," she said.

She pointed to Poland, saying while Hungary has tweaked some of its laws under EU pressure, there has been little impact in Warsaw.

Contamination

In 2015, EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker once greeted Orban with a jovial "Hello, dictator!". EPP chairman Joseph Daul amicably calls Orban the party's "enfant terrible" that one finds in every family.

Belgian MEP Phillippe Lamberts, co-chair of the Green group in the EU parliament, has warned however that the risk Orban poses, as he constantly stretches the EU's red lines, is greater than that of the far-right politicians.

"I'm not so much afraid of the nationalist populist parties, I am much more afraid that they are contaminating tradition political families," he said on Tuesday at the CEU event.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU commissioner tells Hungarians to resist Orban
  2. Poland rejects EU 'interferences' on rule of law
  3. EU stands aside as Hungary detains migrants
  4. Hungary attempts to stifle Soros-founded university in Budapest
EU stands aside as Hungary detains migrants

Commission is withholding action on Hungary's detention of asylum seekers, even as the Hungarian government tries to "stop Brussels" on immigration policy.

European right divided on EU values after Brexit

A day after the UK notified its exit from the EU, leaders of the European People's Party expressed a different vision of Europe's identity, with Hungary's Orban calling for a stop to the Muslim "invasion".

Tusk dragged into 'political' spy probe

EU Council chief appeared as witness in a Russian spy probe in Warsaw amid increasingly toxic political climate in one of the Union's largest states.

News in Brief

  1. Council of Europe puts Turkey on watch list
  2. EU to put parental leave on political agenda
  3. Israel cancels German meeting over human rights groups
  4. Hungary's Orban will participate in EU parliament debate
  5. Malta floats cash-for-refugees plan
  6. Ivanka Trump to meet Merkel at Berlin women's conference
  7. Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in 20 years
  8. Nord Stream 2 to get €4.8bn from European energy firms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFRace Against Time to Save Millions of Lives in Yemen
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersDeveloping Independent Russian-Language Media in the Baltic Countries
  3. Swedish EnterprisesReform of the European Electricity Market: Lessons from the Nordics, Brussels 2 May
  4. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  5. Counter BalanceCall for EU Commission to Withdraw Support of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
  6. ACCAEconomic Confidence at Highest Since 2015
  7. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  8. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  10. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  11. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  12. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children

Latest News

  1. European states still top media freedom list
  2. Let’s not put European public health at risk
  3. Threatened Budapest university calls for EU support
  4. Orban set to face down EU threats
  5. Dont expect 'quick fix' in Syria, China tells EU
  6. Russische schwarze Kassen bedrohen EU Demokratie
  7. Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks
  8. Mixed review for EU asylum spots in Greece and Italy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  2. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  3. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  4. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  5. ACCAG20 Citizens Want 'Big Picture' Tax Policymaking, According to Global Survey
  6. Belgrade Security ForumCall for Papers: European Union as a Global Crisis Manager - Deadline 30 April
  7. European Gaming & Betting Association60 Years Rome Treaty – 60 Years Building an Internal Market
  8. Malta EU 2017New EU Rules to Prevent Terrorism and Give More Rights to Victims Approved
  9. European Jewish Congress"Extremists Still Have Ability and Motivation to Murder in Europe" Says EJC President
  10. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Ads
  11. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  12. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal