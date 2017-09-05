EU parliament to table Brexit position in early October

By Nikolaj Nielsen

The European Parliament plans to table its assessment in early October on whether Brexit talks have advanced enough to begin a second phase of negotiations on future relations between the EU and the UK.

Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister and the EU parliament's point man on Brexit, told MEPs on Monday (4 September) that he wants to send the proposed resolution to the parliamentary groups by the end of September.

