12th Dec 2017

New Polish PM brings same old government

  • Morawiecki (r) focused on domestic issues in his inaugural speech (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

By

Poland's new prime minister has brought in the same old government, amid EU hopes for "cooperation".

Mateusz Morawiecki, who was sworn in by the Polish president on Monday (11 December), kept every minister from the previous administration in their old posts in what he called a "government of continuity".

The only change was that the former finance minister kept his finance dossier, while the outgoing PM, Beata Szydlo, became a deputy PM without portfolio.

Morawiecki focused on traditional values and the economy in his speech.

"Our point of departure will be the family - a safe family, work - dignified work, housing - housing for all," he said.

He alluded to Poland's disputes with the EU in just one remark. "In the crucible of today's European and global experiences, in the heat of various disputes, we will steer ourselves by the good of Poland and its citizens," he said.

The 49-year old former banker, who speaks English and German, is well-liked in Brussels.

But his elevation comes amid multiple clashes with the EU.

The European Commission has threatened to impose sanctions on Poland if Morawiecki's Law and Justice (PiS) party goes further in seizing control of Polish courts.

It is suing Poland in the EU court in Luxembourg over its boycott of an EU migrant relocation scheme and over logging in a primeval forest.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the commission president, pointedly mentioned "democratic values" in a short letter to Morawiecki on Monday.

He said he "hoped" Poland would "remain a positive force for the sake of European integration".

He also said he "counted" on the Morawiecki's "active participation in steps that serve to strengthen the role of the European Union … [which] always stands on the side of democratic values".

Donald Tusk, the EU Council president, said he "counted on good cooperation" with the new prime minister.

Tusk, a former Polish leader and an outspoken critic of PiS, added: "The times require action on behalf of Poland's strong position in the European Union and the unity of all member states".

Continuty

Poland's "continuity" government gave little reason to expect change, however.

Morawiecki's line-up included Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister at the heart of Poland's judicial reforms, Witold Waszczykowski, the foreign minister who championed the EU migrant boycott, and Jan Szsyszko, the environment minister behind the logging dispute.

It also included Antoni Macierewicz, the defence minister, who has previously accused Tusk of collusion with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Polish opposition noted that the right-wing PiS party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, was still the power behind the throne.

"We all know that we are not dealing with an independent entity, but with Kaczynski's anointed one," Michal Szczerba, an MP from the centre-right Civic Platform said.

"Morawiecki wants to be modern and European, credible in Europe, but on the other hand he has to take care of his political backing on the rightwing fringe [of PiS]", he said.

Grezgorz Schetyna, the Civic Platform leader, said Morawiecki had "a difficult political position".

"It's not easy to be prime minister in a government where Kaczynski calls the shots," he said, describing Morawiecki as "impotent" to an extent.

Free media

There was also little to feed Juncker and Tusk's "hopes" in PiS treatment of indepedent media.

Polish authorities, on Monday, ramped up pressure on TVN24, a private broadcaster, when KRRiT, the Polish media regulator, fined it 1.5 million zloty (€360,000) for its coverage of anti-PiS protests in December last year.

It said TVN24's programmes had been guilty of "promoting illegal activities and encouraging behaviour that threatens security", forcing TVN24 to defend its reputation.

TVN24 reporters "did not create an atmosphere of support for the events, but related in the fullest possible way, what took place", the broadcaster said.

"Showing the facts, where they are legal or not, cannot be treated as encouraging to any kind of action," it added.

Dorota Glowacka, a lawyer for the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, a Polish NGO, told the Reuters news agency that KRRiT's decision was "very disturbing".

"It may be perceived as a certain warning signal for other media that would like to report independently some events that are uncomfortable from the point of view of the ruling party," she said.

Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal

EU Council president said anti-democratic 'interventions' in Poland and the US could harm Western soft power in its contest with Russia.

MEPs put 'Article 7' against Poland on launch pad

MEPs urged Poland to comply with the EU treaties and to halt the 'reform' of the judiciary that could further undermine the rule of law in the country. Polish PM Beata Szydlo called the vote 'outrageous'.

Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

Commission takes Orban's Hungary to court

The EU executive steps up several probes over Hungary's illiberal tendencies, while it is also suing Poland and the Czech Republic over migrant quotas.

Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

