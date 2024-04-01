Monday

1st Apr 2024

  1. News
  2. Rule of Law

Interview

Jourová: Hungary isolated by Orbán's 'double game'

  • EU commissioner Věra Jourová said that she would not seek another term in Brussels (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

Hungary is more isolated than ever in Europe due to its leader's close ties to Russia on top of democratic backsliding, EU values commissioner Věra Jourová has said.

"Hungary is [on] the highest level of isolation, but not because of the rule of law — because of its position towards Russia, shaking hands with Putin," Jourová told EUobserver in an interview.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán shook hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China last year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

The EU has withheld funds and threatened other sanctions due to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's illiberal rule at home.

But what Jourová called Orbán's "double game" was epitomised for some in his handshake with Russian president Vladimir Putin in China in October last year.

EU leaders were using increasingly undiplomatic language about Orbán's pro-Russian games, Jourová said.

And she dismissed Hungary's go-to line that she was "Hungarophobic", saying EU criticism was obviously being aimed at Orbán's wrongdoing, not Hungarian people.

"It is not the same thing," Jourová, who is a Czech politician, said.

"He [Orbán] mistook the century," she added, alluding to the 18th-century French king Louis XIV, who equated himself with the French state.

Jourová spoke as Hungary prepared to take up the EU Council presidency in July, despite European Parliament protests.

The European Commission also unfroze €10.2bn of Hungary's money in December, prompting the EU Parliament to sue its sister EU institution for misbehaviour.

But Jourová defended Brussels' course of action.

The EU presidency role, given the ongoing Russian warfare in Ukraine, will put Orbán's behaviour under greater scrutiny, Jourová indicated.

"If he [Orbán] wants to collect some respect, at least he will have to behave professionally and play this neutral role," she said.

"But Viktor Orbán has surprised us so many times, that we might see a different approach," she added.

The €10.2bn were released following judicial reforms in Hungary, she said.

"We had to play fair and be honest and respect the rule of law. Indeed they fulfilled what we wanted," Jourová said.

"There's a big pile of things they still have to do," she also said, referring to the release of €19bn that the EU Commission was still withholding from Budapest.

Orbán had dismantled democracy in Hungary "in very small steps" since 2010 which were almost "unnoticeable", Jourová said.

And this way why Hungary also faced an ongoing sanctions procedure under Article 7 of the EU treaty, which could result in a suspension from EU Council votes, she said.

EU states got closer than ever to a consensus on triggering punitive measures in 2021, when Orbán passed a controversial anti-LGBTQI law.

Some 18 states wanted to go ahead, but the rest stayed silent, in what Jourová called a "missed opportunity".

That was back when the far-right Law and Justice party (PiS) ruled Poland, also faced EU sanctions, and backed Hungary.

Poland elected the pro-EU Donald Tusk as prime minister last year, changing EU Council dynamics.

And Tusk has presented the EU Commission with a rule-of-law reform package designed to unblock access to up to €137bn in withheld EU funds.

The package was "realistic", Jourová said, but contained elements that needed to be signed off by Polish president Andrzej Duda, who is a PiS ally, putting the project at risk.

Jourová said she would like to leave the commission when her mandate ends this year seeing Poland fit for purpose again.

"This is my dream," she said. "The mountain in front of the Polish government is huge and they are climbing," she said.

EU-image blows

Jourová had also handled the transparency portfolio in her previous EU Commission mandate.

And this issue "definitely needs more work" in Brussels, she said.

"The trust of the citizens [in EU institutions] has been diminished during the last years" for different reasons, she said.

This was due to, at times "miserable" communication skills by officials and diplomats, Jourová said, but also due to "elitist behaviours, underserved privileges, [and] black-box situations" in the EU capital.

The Qatargate corruption scandal in December 2022 was a "horrible blow" which affected all institutions, by creating the "general feeling that there is something rotten in Brussels", she said.

The 59-year-old liberal politician has said she won't seek a third term in the EU Commission.

She urged liberal parties to speed up their campaigns and deliver "realistic plans" to voters ahead of the EU Parliament election in June, where pollsters predict a surge in support for extremist parties.

"In political circles, there's [a] long-standing question about where is the political centre now?," Jourová said, noting that centre-right EU parties had drifted further right than before.

Site Section

  1. Rule of Law

Related stories

  1. The worrying Chinese projects in Orban's Hungary
  2. MEPs confirm decision to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds
  3. Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU
  4. Why the EU silence on why Orban's €10bn was unblocked?

Opinion

The worrying Chinese projects in Orban's Hungary

Chinese police officers may soon participate in joint patrols on the streets of Hungary, officially for counter-terrorism and capacity-building. However, there are fears the Chinese government's motivation is more straightforward: keeping tabs on their diaspora living in Europe, particularly dissidents.

Analysis

Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU

As the EU hopes to agree on further financial aid for Ukraine, fears are emerging over offering concessions to Hungary, which risk setting a dangerous precedent and the threats of legal challenges.

EU Parliament set to sue EU Commission over Hungary funds

The European Parliament will likely take the European Commission to court for unblocking more than €10bn in funds for Hungary last December. A final nod of approval is still needed by European Parliament president, Roberta Metsola.

EU Commission clears Poland's access to up to €137bn EU funds

The European Commission has legally paved the way for Poland to access up to €137bn EU funds, following Donald Tusk's government's efforts to strengthen the independence of their judiciary and restore the rule of law in the country.

Opinion

Potential legal avenues to prosecute Navalny's killers

The UN could launch an independent international investigation into Navalny's killing, akin to investigation I conducted on Jamal Khashoggi's assassination, or on Navalny's Novichok poisoning, in my role as special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, writes the secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Opinion

I'll be honest — Moldova's judicial system isn't fit for EU

To state a plain truth: at present, Moldova does not have a justice system worthy of a EU member state; it is riven with corruption and lax and inconsistent standards, despite previous attempts at reform, writes Moldova's former justice minister.

Latest News

  1. Dutch deportation threat faces thousands who fled Ukraine war
  2. Jourová: Hungary isolated by Orbán's 'double game'
  3. Kenyan traders react angrily to proposed EU clothes ban
  4. Lawyer suing Frontex takes aim at 'antagonistic' judges
  5. Orban's Fidesz faces low-polling jitters ahead of EU election
  6. German bank freezes account of Jewish peace group
  7. EU Modernisation Fund: an open door for fossil gas in Romania
  8. 'Swiftly dial back' interest rates, ECB told

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us