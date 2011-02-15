MEPs back removal of child porn websites

MEPs dealing with justice and home affairs on Monday (14 February) backed an EU draft law regarding the prevention of child porn and abuse on the Internet, but watered down some of the provisions allowing member states to block users from seeing such websites.

The amendments voted on in Strasbourg put the emphasis on deleting such websites "at source" and only in two exceptional cases - when the hosting server is in a country unwilling to co-operate or when procedures take too long - al...