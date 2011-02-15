Ad
euobserver
The EU wants to criminalise 'grooming' to prevent kids from being abused on the Internet (Photo: Flickr)

MEPs back removal of child porn websites

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

MEPs dealing with justice and home affairs on Monday (14 February) backed an EU draft law regarding the prevention of child porn and abuse on the Internet, but watered down some of the provisions allowing member states to block users from seeing such websites.

The amendments voted on in Strasbourg put the emphasis on deleting such websites "at source" and only in two exceptional cases - when the hosting server is in a country unwilling to co-operate or when procedures take too long - al...

euobserver

