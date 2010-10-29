Ad
EU's "Rabit" patrols will be armed (Photo: Johnathan Nightingale)

EU sending 175 armed guards to Greek-Turkish border

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

One hundred and seventy five armed border guards from 25 European countries are to be deployed next Tuesday (2 November) on the Greek-Turkish border for a mission of two months, in a bid to help Athens stem the inflow of undocumented migrants, a move causing concern in the UN's refugee body.

''I am pleased to announce that today Frontex has signed with the Greek authorities the operational plan that will allow the deployment of the Rapid Intervention Border teams (Rabit) as of 2 Novemb...

