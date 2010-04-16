Ad
Negotiators have caved into pressure to release the negotiating text (Photo: Flickr)

EU, negotiating partners to release Acta text

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

After heavy criticism from civil society and the European Parliament for negotiating a new international anti-counterfeiting treaty in secrecy, the European Union and its foreign partners have agreed to make public the negotiating text for a proposed Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (Acta).

"Overall, therefore, there was a general sense from this session that negotiations have now advanced to a point where making a draft text available to the public will help the process of reaching ...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
