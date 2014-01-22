EU: Bulgaria, Romania must put criminals behind bars

Seven years after becoming EU members, Bulgaria and Romania still have trouble putting corrupt politicians behind bars, the European Commission said on Wednesday (22 January).
"What we've seen over the last seven years is steps forward in terms of organisation, the laws put in place. But still too often [we've seen] the lack of bringing people to justice, the lack of turning those investigations into successful prosecutions and then people who have committed crimes being put behind bars...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here