Ex-Nazi officer dodges EU extradition rules

Denmark has expressed disappointment over a German court's refusal to extradite a war crimes suspect - a former SS officer - on a legal technicality, exposing weakness in the EU arrest warrant scheme.

"I will not hide the fact that I would have liked to see another ruling," Danish justice minister Lene Espersen said Monday (5 February). "We have in Denmark fought to have Soren Kam extradited to face court, but we must of course respect the German court ruling."

Mr Kam, who now li...