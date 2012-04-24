Handcuffs and leashes await asylum seekers in Hungary

Handcuffed and leashed, asylum seekers in Hungary often find themselves in deplorable conditions, says a report released on Tuesday (24 April) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
"They are handcuffed and leashed even when they have to go the post-office ... The use of these leashes is systemic in Hungary," Melita H. Sunjic of the UNHCR office in Brussels told EUobserver.
The leashes - usually a rope or chain attached to the handcuffs - are primarily used...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
