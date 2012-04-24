Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers in Hungary are handcuffed and leashed when escorted outside detention centres, says UNHCR report (Photo: banspy)

Handcuffs and leashes await asylum seekers in Hungary

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Handcuffed and leashed, asylum seekers in Hungary often find themselves in deplorable conditions, says a report released on Tuesday (24 April) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"They are handcuffed and leashed even when they have to go the post-office ... The use of these leashes is systemic in Hungary," Melita H. Sunjic of the UNHCR office in Brussels told EUobserver.

The leashes - usually a rope or chain attached to the handcuffs - are primarily used...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU becoming less tolerant, NGO says
Asylum seekers in Hungary are handcuffed and leashed when escorted outside detention centres, says UNHCR report (Photo: banspy)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections