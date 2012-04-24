Handcuffs and leashes await asylum seekers in Hungary

Handcuffed and leashed, asylum seekers in Hungary often find themselves in deplorable conditions, says a report released on Tuesday (24 April) by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"They are handcuffed and leashed even when they have to go the post-office ... The use of these leashes is systemic in Hungary," Melita H. Sunjic of the UNHCR office in Brussels told EUobserver.

The leashes - usually a rope or chain attached to the handcuffs - are primarily used...