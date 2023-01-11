Sweden expects Hungary to soon ratify its Nato membership

Sweden is demanding Hungary ratify its Nato accession, following fears Budapest may try to leverage concessions on the rule of law and frozen EU funds in exchange.
Tobias Billström, Sweden's minister of foreign affairs, told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday (11 January) that they expect Budapest to start ratification in February.
"We will see such a commencement start in the beginning of February. That is the knowledge we have so far," he said.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
