Swedish EU presidency decorations at EU Council building in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sweden expects Hungary to soon ratify its Nato membership

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Andrew Rettman, Stockholm, Brussels,

Sweden is demanding Hungary ratify its Nato accession, following fears Budapest may try to leverage concessions on the rule of law and frozen EU funds in exchange.

Tobias Billström, Sweden's minister of foreign affairs, told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday (11 January) that they expect Budapest to start ratification in February.

"We will see such a commencement start in the beginning of February. That is the knowledge we have so far," he said.

Hungary and

Swedish EU presidency decorations at EU Council building in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

