Russia-sanctions talks go to the wire as EU leaders gather

EU leaders' bark will be worse than their bite on Russia sanctions at this week's summit, if disagreements drag out.

"The European Council discussed how to further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine," leaders aimed to say in a joint declaration in Brussels on Friday (16 December).

The EU-27 also "welcomes the reinforcement of EU restrictive measures against Russia, including through the EU's ninth package",...