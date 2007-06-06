Ad
Malta sparked controversy over its refusal to allow a Spanish boat with rescued Africans to dock (Photo: European Commission)

Frattini: deaths of migrants at sea are 'European failure'

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The European Commission's Franco Frattini has shown deep frustration over how EU capitals are failing on promises to give boats and helicopters to tackle illegal migration in the Mediterranean, calling African deaths at sea a "European failure."

"I need genuine cooperation," the home affairs commissioner said on Wednesday (6 June), adding it is "a matter of urgency" to translate recent political commitment, given in writing, into action.

Within two weeks, the bloc's external bord...

